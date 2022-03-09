New 2022 iPhone SE gets official

Apple unveiled its new 2022 iPhone SE smartphone at its press event yesterday. The handset shares a similar design to the previous model, although it gets a range of upgrades.

The new iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels and the handset is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor.

The A15 Bionic comes with a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU it also features a 16 core Neural Engine, Apple has not revealed how much RAM the handset comes with.

There are three storage options for the new 2022 iPhone SE, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB and the device comes with an IP67 rating.

The handset features a 12-megapixel wide camera on the back of the device for taking photos and recording videos. On the front of the handset, there is a 7-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture for video calls and Selfies.

The new iPhone SE will be available in a choice of three different colors, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) RED.

The 64GB model is available to buy for $429, the 128GB model is available for $479 and the 256GB model is available for $579. You can find out more information about Apple’s new entry-level iPhone at the link below.

“iPhone SE has been an incredibly popular choice with our existing users and for new iPhone customers, thanks to its iconic design, exceptional performance, and affordable price. This year we’ve built the most powerful and durable iPhone SE yet, with better battery life thanks to A15 Bionic, the same chip as our iPhone 13 lineup that also unlocks advanced camera features like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. “And with 5G, iPhone SE gives users faster downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, real-time interactivity in apps, and much more. Delivering the latest generation of technology and performance at this price is something only Apple can do.”

Source Apple

