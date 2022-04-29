Apple announces record Q2 financial results

Apple announced its Q2 financial results, this is for the company’s fiscal 2022 second quarter and it covers the period until the 26th of March 2022.

Apple managed to post another record revenue for the quarter of $97.3 billion, this is up 9 percent from the same period last year. They also announced quarterly earnings of $1.52 per diluted share.

“This quarter’s record results are a testament to Apple’s relentless focus on innovation and our ability to create the best products and services in the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We are delighted to see the strong customer response to our new products, as well as the progress we’re making to become carbon neutral across our supply chain and our products by 2030. We are committed, as ever, to being a force for good in the world — both in what we create and what we leave behind.”



“We are very pleased with our record business results for the March quarter, as we set an all-time revenue record for Services and March quarter revenue records for iPhone, Mac, and Wearables, Home and Accessories. Continued strong customer demand for our products helped us achieve an all-time high for our installed base of active devices,” said Luca Maestri, Apple’s CFO. “Our strong operating performance generated over $28 billion in operating cash flow, and allowed us to return nearly $27 billion to our shareholders during the quarter.”

