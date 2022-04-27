Apple Self Service Repair program launched for the iPhone

Apple has announced the launch of its new Self Service Repair program for the iPhone, the program was unveiled back in November and it is now available from today.

The new Self Service Repair program is now available in the US and it is also coming to more countries including Europe before the end of the year.

The new online store offers more than 200 individual parts and tools, enabling customers who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices to complete repairs on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups and iPhone SE (3rd generation), such as the display, battery, and camera. Later this year the program will also include manuals, parts, and tools to perform repairs on Mac computers with Apple silicon.

Every genuine Apple part is designed and engineered for each product, and goes through extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability. The parts are the same ones — at the same price — as those available to Apple’s network of authorized repair providers. For certain repairs, customers will receive a credit when returning a replaced part for recycling.

You can find out more details about the new Apple Self Service Repair program over at Apple’s website at the link below.

