iPhone 14 what we can expect so far

Over the past few weeks a number of rumours have been circulating on what we can expect from the iPhone 14 expected to be launched later this year by Apple sometime during September 2022. Rumours are suggesting that the notch at the top of the screen will be made smaller and the iPhone 14 Pro will be equipped with a 48 megapixel camera and a slightly larger camera enclosure on the rear. Rumours are also circulating about the ability to capture 8K Video, and 6.1 and 6.7″ Sizes with no 5.4″ mini option, and that the next iPhone will feature 20% thinner display bezels.

iPhone 14 processor

You can expect the new iPhone 14 range to also sport a slightly tweaked design as well as seven performance upgrades including possibly the new Apple A16 Bionic processor. Rumours have also been circulating hinting that the the non-Pro models may use the A15 Bionic currently used in the iPhone 13.

As soon as more rumours are circulated we will keep you informed as always but unfortunately we will not know for definite until September when Apple officially launches the new iPhone 14 and its variants. Until then check out the video below created by the team over at Mac Rumours providing an overview of everything currently rumored that the next iPhone will include.

Source : Mac Rumours

