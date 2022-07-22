iPad Mini charging issues resolved with iPadOS 15.6 update

Owners of the iPad Mini have been having some charging issues with the device, sometimes the device would not detect that a charger or other USB-C accessory was plugged in.

This has now been released in the latest iPadOS 15.6 software update that Apple has released. The software was released this week along with IOS 15.6, watchOS 8.7, and macOS Monterey 12.5.

Here are the release notes for the software update:

iPadOS 15.6 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even if it is available

– Fixes an issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

– Fixes an issue where iPad mini (6th generation) may not detect a charger or other USB-C accessory

The issues with charging and third-party accessories only appeared to affect the latest iPad Mini, the update has now fixed the problem.

You can install the new iPadOS 15.6 software update on your iPad Mini by going to settings > general> software update on your device.

