What’s new in the iOS 16.0.2 software update

Yesterday Apple released a new software update, iOS 16.0.2, which was a surprise and it fixes a number of bugs that were discovered with the recent iOS 16 release.

There were some new issues that were discovered with the iPhone 14 Pro smartphones when they went on sale last week. There was an issue with video and camera shake with third-party applications like Instagram and Tik Tok and more.

The video below from iDeveiceHelp gives us a look at the new iOS 16.0.2 software upate and we get to find out what bugs have been fixed and also any other changes in this update.

As we can see from the video, this is an important update for the iPhone and it is recommended that you install it on your device.

To install the iOS 16.0.2 software update on your iPhone go to Settings > General > Software update and select download and install.

Here are Apple’s release notes for the update:

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display may appear completely black during device setup

Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

Source & Image Credit: iDeviceHelp



