Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 with major bug fixes

Apple has unexpectedly released a new software update for the iPhone, iOS 16.0.2 and this update brings some major bug fixes to the handset.

We heard earlier this week about an issue with the camera on the new iPhone 14 Pro models when used with third-party apps like TikTok, this update will fix that issue. The problem caused the camera to shake on the iPhone 14 pro models.

The update also fixes a problem where there is completely black display during the setup of your iPhone, the update also comes with some other bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here are the iOS 16.0.2 release notes:

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following:

Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display may appear completely black during device setup

Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

It is recommended that you install this update on your iPhone, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update and selecting Download and install.

