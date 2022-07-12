iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Public Beta 1 released

Apple recently released iOS 16 beta 3 to developers and now they have released iOS 16 Public Beta 1 and iPadOS 16 Public beta 1 to public beta testers.

These are the first public betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 that have been released for the iPhone and iPad and they bring a range of new features to both devices.

The first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 come with a range of new features, this includes the new Lock Screen for the iPhone with a range of new widgets. It is designed to be completely customizable and the new iPhone 14 is expected to have an always-on display. The majority of the features will be available on existing iPhones as well.

There will also be the new Lockdown Mode that Apple announced last week, this is designed to protect your device if you are facing a security issue.

Apple will also update a wide range of its existing apps, this will include,Mail, FaceTime, Messages, Safari, and many more.

The new iOS 16 beta 1 and iPadOS 16 beta 1 are now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 sometime in September, they should be released along with the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Penfer

