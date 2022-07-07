Lockdown Mode unveiled in iOS 16

Apple released iOS 16 beta 3 yesterday and they also unveiled a major new feature for the software called Lockdown Mode.

This new mode for iOS 16 is designed to protect your device if you are facing some sort of digital threat, like spyware and more.

Lockdown Mode offers an extreme, optional level of security for the very few users who, because of who they are or what they do, may be personally targeted by some of the most sophisticated digital threats, such as those from NSO Group and other private companies developing state-sponsored mercenary spyware. Turning on Lockdown Mode in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura further hardens device defenses and strictly limits certain functionalities, sharply reducing the attack surface that potentially could be exploited by highly targeted mercenary spyware.

Here is what happens when Lockdown Mode is used:

Messages: Most message attachment types other than images are blocked. Some features, like link previews, are disabled. Web browsing: Certain complex web technologies, like just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation, are disabled unless the user excludes a trusted site from Lockdown Mode. Apple services: Incoming invitations and service requests, including FaceTime calls, are blocked if the user has not previously sent the initiator a call or request. Wired connections with a computer or accessory are blocked when iPhone is locked. Configuration profiles cannot be installed, and the device cannot enroll into mobile device management (MDM), while Lockdown Mode is turned on. You can find out more details about the new Lockdown Mode for iOS 16 over at Apple’s website at the link below. Source Apple

