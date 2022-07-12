macOS 13 Ventura Public Beta 1 released

Apple recently released macOS 13 Ventura beta 3 to developers and now they have also released macOS 13 Ventura Public Beta 1 to public beta testers.

The new macOS 13 Ventura Public Beta 1 was released along with watchOS 9 public beta 1, iOS 16 public beta 1, and iPadOS 16 public beta 1.

Apple’s macOS Ventura will bring a range of new features to Mac computers, this includes the new Continuity Camera which will allow you to use your iPhone as the camera for video calls.

There is also Apple’s new Stage Manager feature which is designed for multi-tasking, plus Handoff is now compatible with FaceTime. There will also be updates for a wide range of Apple’s own apps, this will include Safari, Mail, FaceTime, and more.

Apple is expected to release macOS 13 Ventura later this year along with their new range of Macs. We are expecting iOS 16 and watchOS 9 in September along with the new iPhone and Apple Watch.

The new macOS 13 Ventura is expected to launch either in October or November along with Apple’s latest Macs, we are expecting a number of new models before the end of the year.

The new macOS 13 Ventura Beta 1 is now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

