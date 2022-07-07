Apple releases macOS 13 Ventura beta 3

Apple has released macOS 13 Ventura beta 3 to developers. The software was released along with iOS 16 beta 3, iPadOS 16 beta 3, and watchOS 9 beta 3. This update comes two weeks after the previous beta release.

So far Apple has only released macOS 13 Ventura beta 3 to developers, we are expecting the first public beta of macOS Ventura this month.

Apple’s macOS Ventura will bring a range of new features to the Mac, this will include the new Center Stage feature, Continuity Camera, Desk View, Studio Light and more. Apple will also be releasing a range of updates for existing apps. This will include the Mail app, FaceTime, Maps, Safari, and many more apps.

The new macOS Ventura beta 2 is now available for developers to try out you can find out more details over at the Apple Developer website at the link below.

Apple is expected to release macOS Ventura sometime later this year, it could come in September at the same time as iOS 16 or maybe slightly later.

We are expecting some new Macs from Apple in either October or November so we may see the new macO Ventura land at the same time as these new Macs. As soon as we get some details on its release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

