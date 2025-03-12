tvOS 18.4 Beta 3: First Impressions and New Features

Apple’s tvOS 18.4 beta introduces a variety of updates aimed at enhancing the Apple TV experience. With improvements spanning app functionality, content management, accessibility, and ecosystem integration, this release focuses on delivering a more seamless, intuitive, and user-friendly platform. Whether you rely on Apple TV for streaming, smart home integration, or content discovery, these updates are designed to refine usability and add subtle yet impactful features. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us more details on the new beta.

Key Updates to the Apple TV App

The Apple TV app receives a notable refresh in tvOS 18.4 beta, improving how content is displayed and navigated. These updates aim to make the app more engaging and user-centric:

New visual themes for curated categories, such as Oscar-nominated films and live sports, enhance content discovery and make browsing more dynamic.

for curated categories, such as Oscar-nominated films and live sports, enhance content discovery and make browsing more dynamic. Detailed release schedules for Apple TV Originals ensure you stay informed about upcoming episodes of your favorite series.

for Apple TV Originals ensure you stay informed about upcoming episodes of your favorite series. Expanded filmography and related content details provide a deeper, more interactive browsing experience, helping you explore content more comprehensively.

These changes modernize the app’s interface, making it easier to navigate and enjoy the extensive Apple TV library.

Enhanced Content Management Features

Managing your media on Apple TV has become more streamlined with the updates introduced in the tvOS 18.4 beta. These improvements are designed to reduce friction and improve usability:

Automatic in-app content downloads eliminate the need for manual downloads, making sure your media is always ready to access.

eliminate the need for manual downloads, making sure your media is always ready to access. The renaming of “Clips” back to “Trailers” aligns terminology with user expectations, simplifying the discovery of promotional videos.

These updates not only save time but also make managing your content library more intuitive and efficient.

Accessibility Improvements for Inclusive Use

Accessibility remains a priority for Apple, and tvOS 18.4 beta introduces features that cater to diverse user needs. A standout addition is the support for noise cancellation with a single Powerbeats Pro 2 earbud. This feature enhances audio clarity for users with specific hearing requirements, demonstrating Apple’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity. By addressing accessibility challenges, Apple ensures that its products remain adaptable and usable for a wide range of individuals.

Expanded Shortcuts Integration for Automation

The integration of Shortcuts with Apple TV sees significant enhancements in tvOS 18.4 beta, offering new ways to automate and personalize your experience. Key additions include:

Direct control over settings and preferences through Shortcuts, allowing for quicker adjustments.

through Shortcuts, allowing for quicker adjustments. Wake and sleep commands for your Apple TV, allowing seamless power management.

for your Apple TV, allowing seamless power management. Customizable streaming preferences tailored to your viewing habits, saving time on repetitive tasks.

These updates empower users to create a more personalized and efficient Apple TV experience, enhancing convenience and usability.

Developer Tools: Background Assets Framework

Developers benefit from the extended support for background assets in tvOS 18.4 beta, which allows for richer visual elements in Apple TV apps. This feature enables the creation of more visually appealing and immersive app designs. While primarily a developer-focused update, users can expect to see improved aesthetics and functionality in third-party apps over time, further enhancing the overall Apple TV experience.

Technical Fixes and Platform Stability

The tvOS 18.4 beta also addresses several technical issues, making sure smoother performance and greater reliability across the platform. Notable fixes include:

Improvements to URL session functionality , resolving bugs that previously affected app performance.

, resolving bugs that previously affected app performance. Updates to StoreKit features, making sure more reliable in-app purchase processes.

While these updates may not be immediately visible, they play a crucial role in maintaining the platform’s stability and efficiency, contributing to a more consistent user experience.

Seamless Cross-Platform Integration

As part of Apple’s broader ecosystem strategy, tvOS 18.4 beta aligns with updates across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and visionOS. This cross-platform integration ensures a consistent and unified experience across all Apple devices. Whether you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, the updates work together to enhance functionality and streamline interactions within the Apple ecosystem.

Refining the Apple TV Experience

The tvOS 18.4 beta reflects Apple’s dedication to improving the Apple TV platform through thoughtful updates and refinements. From app enhancements and streamlined content management to expanded accessibility and automation features, this release focuses on usability and functionality. While some changes may appear subtle, their combined impact delivers a more polished and enjoyable experience. Whether you’re exploring new content, managing your library, or using automation, tvOS 18.4 beta offers meaningful improvements to elevate your interaction with Apple TV.

