What’s New in tvOS 18 Public Beta

Apple has released the highly anticipated tvOS 18 public beta, introducing a wealth of new features and enhancements that promise to transform the user experience on Apple TV devices. This update focuses on refining the user interface, expanding functionality, and strengthening integration with other Apple services, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience across various Apple TV models. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a detailed look at tvOS 18 public beta.

The tvOS 18 public beta is compatible with a range of Apple TV devices, including the Apple TV HD (2015), Apple TV 4K (1st gen, 2017; 2nd gen, 2021; 3rd gen, 2022), and future Apple TV models. This broad compatibility ensures that a wide array of users can benefit from the latest features and improvements.

Updating to tvOS 18 Public Beta

To experience the innovative features of tvOS 18, users can easily update their Apple TV by visiting beta.apple.com. After signing in with their Apple ID, users can enroll their Apple TV in the public beta program and enable beta updates in the device’s settings. This straightforward process allows users to stay at the forefront of Apple’s latest innovations.

Siri Enhancements and Insight Feature

One of the standout improvements in tvOS 18 is the enhanced Siri experience. With faster, on-device processing for basic requests, Siri becomes more responsive and efficient, allowing users to navigate their Apple TV with greater ease. Additionally, the new Insight feature takes the viewing experience to new heights by identifying actors and music during playback, providing users with valuable context and information.

Improved Audio and Visual Experience

tvOS 18 introduces Enhanced Dialogue, a feature that uses machine learning to improve voice clarity, making dialogue easier to understand. This advancement ensures that users can fully immerse themselves in their favorite shows and movies without missing a single word. Furthermore, the Control Center has been optimized with better icon contrast in both dark and light modes, enhancing visibility and usability.

Expanded Functionality and Integration

The tvOS 18 update brings a host of new functionalities and integration options, catering to the diverse needs of Apple TV users. With Robot Vacuum Support, users can now control their robot vacuums directly from their Apple TV, thanks to seamless HomeKit and Home Hub integration. The introduction of 21:9 Aspect Ratio Support ensures that wide projectors automatically adjust to this format, providing an optimal viewing experience.

The update also introduces captivating new Screen Saver options, including portrait mode, iCloud photo integration, and a delightful Snoopy screen saver. These additions inject a fresh dose of personalization and charm into the Apple TV experience.

Media and App Enhancements

tvOS 18 brings a suite of updates to popular media and app experiences:

The Apple TV App now features automatic subtitles for non-default languages and metadata display for shows and movies, enriching the viewing experience.

now features automatic subtitles for non-default languages and metadata display for shows and movies, enriching the viewing experience. The Photos App features improved album and library display, facilitating easier navigation and exploration of cherished memories.

features improved album and library display, facilitating easier navigation and exploration of cherished memories. The Podcast App receives a new splash screen and minor updates, elevating the user experience.

receives a new splash screen and minor updates, elevating the user experience. The Fitness App introduces new workouts and faster connectivity with Apple Watch, empowering users to maintain their wellness goals.

introduces new workouts and faster connectivity with Apple Watch, empowering users to maintain their wellness goals. The Home Application now allows for manual home hub selection, preventing unwanted automatic switching.

Future Updates and Possibilities

Apple remains committed to continuously enhancing the tvOS experience, with the promise of new features and screen savers in future updates. Users can look forward to potential additions like HDMI high bit rate audio pass-through, further expanding the capabilities of their Apple TV devices.

The tvOS 18 public beta represents a significant step forward in Apple’s mission to deliver an unparalleled user experience on Apple TV. With its comprehensive set of new features, improved performance, and enhanced integration with other Apple services, this update sets the stage for a more immersive, personalized, and enjoyable entertainment experience.

