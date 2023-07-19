MiuraKit pneumatic robot design kit

Soft robotics has been making waves in the technological field for its capacity to blend the intricacies of traditional robotics with the unyielding versatility of non-rigid structures. Amid this emerging landscape, researchers from Zhejiang University and Carnegie Mellon University have introduced the MiuraKit – a one-of-a-kind modular construction kit for pneumatic robots. Rather than representing a single robot, MiuraKit is an amalgamation of tools and designs that can be seamlessly assembled to build distinct robots and shape-changing interfaces.

Pneumatic robot design kit

The hallmark of robots created using the MiuraKit is their amalgamation of features such as pneumatic actuation, flexibility, and structures influenced by the Japanese art of origami. These structures are meticulously designed to transform or expand in a multitude of ways depending upon their designated application. In essence, the MiuraKit presents an array of capabilities:

Diverse motion: Robots can be designed to execute linear and rotary actuation, with the possibility of achieving complex motion by integrating various structures. Pneumatic actuation: The robots utilize pneumatic actuation, facilitated by valves that regulate airflow. Electromagnetic valves: MiuraKit employs electromagnetic valves, governed by an Arduino board. Command execution: The Arduino board, a crucial component of the control system, is capable of receiving instructions from a computer or executing pre-determined instructions.

The versatility of the MiuraKit enables the creation of unique robotic systems and interfaces, tailored to a wide range of applications.

MiuraKit

Building a robot from scratch is no longer a Herculean task, thanks to the MiuraKit. It provides all the requisite tools for constructing a functional robot:

3D-printable pneumatic connectors

A CAD design tool for planning and visualizing the robotic structure

Laser cutter templates for precise component creation

A pump complete with its control system to enable pneumatic actuation

A convenient and comprehensive resource, the MiuraKit demystifies the world of robotics and makes it accessible to all.

The creators of MiuraKit have their sights set on distributing the kit to design firms and educational institutions. By doing so, they aim to expose more individuals to the potential of soft robotics and provide an interactive, hands-on platform for exploration and learning. By merging traditional robotics with the elegance of origami-inspired design, the MiuraKit aims to redefine how we perceive and interact with robots.

In a world where technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the MiuraKit presents an opportunity to learn, experiment, and innovate. The ever-expanding field of soft robotics is just at our fingertips, and it is innovations like MiuraKit that drive this growth.

Let’s watch this space as MiuraKit pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of soft robotics. In the meantime, start brainstorming your robot design – because with MiuraKit, the only limit is your imagination.

Source : AB : MK

Image credit: Cui et al.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals