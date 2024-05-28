Creality Falcon2 Pro fully enclosed desktop laser engraver and cutter review

If you are thinking of starting a laser engraving business, you might be interested in learning more about the latest laser engraver and cutter from Creality. Over the past few years, laser engravers have become more affordable. However, if you need to engrave small production runs, spending a little more on your engraver is definitely a more business-conscious decision. You will achieve higher-quality engravings and be able to engrave more items and materials with greater accuracy.

The Creality Falcon2 Pro is a newly upgraded version of the previous open-design Creality Falcon2 desktop laser engraver and cutter. This new version features a fully enclosed design complete with a wealth of safety features to ensure a secure and user-friendly experience. The retractable door allows you to easily access the cutting area which measures 40 x 41 cm as well as easily adjust and access the laser cutting head when required.

The Creality Falcon2 Pro laser engraver and cutter is a powerful tool that can help you launch a small business right from your home office or garage. Its versatility and precision make it ideal for creating a wide range of products, including custom jewelry, personalized gifts, home decor, signage, and more.

With the ability to cut and engrave various materials such as wood, acrylic, leather, fabric, and metal, the Falcon2 Pro allows you to cater to wider markets and preferences. In this review, we will show you how easy it is to get started with the latest laser cutter from Creality and how you can harness the power of artificial intelligence to create a wealth of imagery that you can easily adapt and laser engraves on a wide variety of different products in just a few minutes.

One of the key advantages of the Falcon2 Pro is its ease of use. The most time-consuming part of the assembly is putting together the cover. Once this is done, you are pretty much ready to start engraving. Simply connect the Falcon2 Pro to your laptop or computer using the provided cables and download and install your chosen engraving software application. In this demonstration, we will be using the LightBurn software.

Safety Stop Button and Connections

The extensive Safety features on the Falcon2 Pro our deftly worth paying the extra for and the fully enclosed cover provides peace of mind when using conjunction with the safety goggles that are also provided. The quick stop button below and key ignition are also excellent safety features allowing you to stop the machine in an instant and lock it when not in use.

The Falcon2 Pro has been specifically designed for straightforward assembly and operation, with user-friendly software compatibility, including the free LaserGRBL and LightBurn. This means you can quickly get started on your projects without needing extensive technical expertise. The integrated top camera ensures accurate alignment and material placement, which helps in reducing errors and waste, thereby improving efficiency and product quality.

The compact size of the Falcon2 Pro makes it suitable for use in a home office or garage, eliminating the need for a large industrial space. This small footprint allows you to set up a professional-grade manufacturing operation within the comfort of your own home. However if you are using the laser cutter indoors it’s advisable to use the optional extractor fan and filter which is available to purchase separately.

Air Pump Connection

Whether you’re creating bespoke wedding invitations, engraved corporate gifts, or custom-cut home decor items, the precision and versatility of this laser engraver and cutter can help you establish a niche business. With the right marketing and a steady stream of creative ideas, the Falcon2 Pro can be the cornerstone of a successful home-based enterprise, enabling you to turn your creative passions into a profitable business. Additionally, the machine’s competitive pricing and low maintenance requirements make it a cost-effective solution for entrepreneurs looking to minimize startup costs while maximizing output.

Air Pump Connected

Unboxing and Assembly

Upon receiving the Creality Falcon2 Pro, I was pleased to find that it was securely packaged with ample protection for all components. The unboxing process was a breeze, and I appreciated the clear and concise assembly instructions provided. Creality included all the necessary tools, making the assembly process straightforward and hassle-free. Within an hour, I had the machine fully assembled and ready for its first test run. Only a few things need to be connected like the internal light below, the external air pump above and of course the laser cutting head which easily slides into place and has one tube connection which joins it to the external air pump.

One of the standout features of the Falcon2 Pro is its integrated hood, which not only enhances safety protecting your eyes during the cutting and engraving process, but also provides easy access to the workspace. The roll-top enclosure, constructed with a durable aluminum extrusion frame, feels sturdy and well-built although is a little fiddly to slide the plastic around the curves requiring a little assistance. As you can see in the image above the Falcon2 Pro comes complete with an adjustable cutting bed removing the need to purchase additional cutting honeycombs. At the bottom of the cutter Creality has included a convenient drawer that captures and allows for effortless removal of cutting debris, ensuring a clean and organized work area.

Advanced Safety and Monitoring

The construction and design of the Falcon2 Pro is excellent and the fully transparent cover ensures excellent visibility, as well as preventing laser leakage while providing a clear view of the workspace. The deep red, highly transparent cover effectively filters light, offering stress-free eye viewing, although I recommend wearing the provided safety goggles as well during the cutting or ring grieving process. The Creality Falcon2 Pro is FDA Class 1 safety certified, featuring a fully enclosed structure that isolates smoke, dust, and noise. Additionally, integrated dual sensors provide a lid-open safety stop, halting operation when the lid is opened to ensure user safety.

The Falcon2 Pro also includes triple intelligent monitoring systems for flame and dirt, providing real-time safety alerts in case a fire should start. These major safety guarantees, include a one-button stop for quick and safe shutdown during emergencies. Warning indicator lights clearly show whether the machine is sealed before cutting commences, reducing potential safety hazards on providing peace of mind to users.

Design and Usability

The Falcon2 Pro supports both Windows and macOS operating systems, as well as a wealth of laser cutting software software such as free to use LaserGRBL or the affordable LightBurn application. The laser engraver can also be used either connected to a computer or completely stand-alone thanks to the inclusion of a SD card reader that allows you to easily import projects without the need to be connected to a computer.

In the box Creality provides a few samples for you to start testing the cutting performance almost immediately as you can see in the image below even, with my very minimal laser cutting experience I was able to position and cut a variety of different images from different sources.

Easily Engrave AI Drawn Images

One of the first things I wanted to tackle with the Creality Falcon2 Pro was to see how easy it was to engrave intricate drawings using AI art from image generators such as Midjourney and OpenAI’s DALL·E 3. To my surprise, this process was extremely easy and only required a couple of software applications.

By providing a few specific prompts, I was able to easily generate line drawings in black ink on white backgrounds. For example, the prompt I used in Midjourney 6 to create a detailed line drawing of a dandelion was: “detailed line drawing of a dandelion in seed, black ink on white background.” Once the AI-generated the image, I copied and pasted it into Inkscape, a free and open-source vector graphics editor. Once in Inscape I then converted the Midjourney 6 image by carrying out a “Bitmap Trace” of the image within Inkscape. If needed you can adjust the definition very easily using the sliders provided. Simply press “Apply” and your bitmap render is now available to export as a DXF.

Simply delete the original image export the BMP as a DXF file from Inkscape and import it into Lightburn, laser engraving and cutting software for personal and professional laser cutters. Once in Lightburn set up your laser cutter by adding it to the software and import the DFX file positioning it in the middle of the cutting area.

Inkscape Bitmap Trace

LightBurn DXF Import

Then in Lightburn press the “Frame” option to see where the cut will take place allowing you to position your material precisely. You can also set up your camera using the provided dotted template so that the Lightburn software can easily check for multiple items for small production runs.

The combination of Inkscape and LightBurn made the entire process straightforward and efficient, allowing me to quickly move from an AI-generated image to a beautifully engraved piece of wood as shown in the images.

Step-by-Step Laser Engraving Guide :

Once you have created a selection of images using AI image generators such as Midjourney or DallE 3 or simply draw out your own images or use photographs you may have taken which you can convert to DFX files, simply follow the instructions below.

Create or Import Your Design in Inkscape: Open Inkscape and create your design or import an existing BMP image.

If importing, go to File > Import , select your BMP file, and adjust it as needed. Convert BMP to Vector (if applicable): If your design is in raster format (BMP), you’ll need to convert it to a vector format.

Select the image, go to Path > Trace Bitmap . This will open the Trace Bitmap window.

> . This will open the window. Adjust the settings (Brightness cutoff, Edge detection, etc.) and click OK . The vector version of your image will be created and placed over the original BMP. Save the Vector Design: Save your vector design as an SVG file. Go to File > Save As , choose Inkscape SVG as the format, and save it. Export the Design as a DXF File: Inkscape can export designs in DXF format, which is compatible with many G-code generators.

Go to File > Save As and choose Desktop Cutting Plotter (AutoCAD DXF R14) as the format.

> and choose as the format. Configure the export settings as needed and save the file. Convert DXF to G-code: Use a G-code generator software to convert the DXF file to G-code. Popular options include: LightBurn is the perfect accompaniment to the Creality Falcon2 Pro laser cutter and engraver and my choice of app. Jscut (web-based, free): Upload the DXF file, configure your cutting parameters, and export the G-code. LaserGRBL (free, Windows): Import the DXF file, adjust settings for your specific machine, and generate the G-code. Fusion 360 (free for personal use, more complex): Import the DXF file, set up the tool paths, and export the G-code.



Eager to put the Falcon2 Pro to the test, I began with a series of cutting and engraving projects. The built-in top camera of the Falcon2 Pro provides accurate alignment and ensures full-frame functionality. The high-resolution camera aids in precise material placement and efficient use of scrap materials, allowing for real-time preview and one-click picture output for quick and accurate engraving and positioning.

Performance Evaluation

Using the 22W laser module, I found it provided an excellent middle ground between the power of a 40W module and the precision of a 1.6W engraver. The 22W module excelled at both cutting up to 10mm basswood and general engraving across a wide variety of different materials, producing crisp and detailed results. I was particularly impressed by the high-resolution engravings the 22W module achieved, even when working with intricate designs on various materials such as wood, acrylic, and leather. This versatility made it suitable for a wide range of projects, from simple cuts to detailed artwork. The laser cutting head can easily be cleaned to remove any cert from the engraving process as seen in the image below.

The Falcon2 Pro is designed with user convenience in mind. The integrated air assist feature offers adjustable airflow, which can be controlled automatically or manually to meet various cutting and engraving needs, enhancing project outcomes. Additionally, the built-in fan, which can be paired with an optional air purifier, ensures efficient smoke and dust filtration, maintaining a safe working environment.

The Falcon2 Pro delivers exceptional cutting and engraving capabilities. It is compatible with both 40W and 22W laser modules, with the 40W module capable of cutting a 20mm basswood board in a single pass and the 22W module cutting a 10mm basswood board in one pass. The 1.6W laser module, included with the 40W option, is specifically designed for detailed engraving, offering up to 500 lines per inch resolution. This makes it suitable for cutting and engraving a variety of materials, including wood, acrylic, leather, and more.

Rather than having to purchase a separate honeycomb cutting bed, the machine has its own integrated and adjustable cutting bed that is made up of metal slats that can be adjusted and spaced accordingly depending on the project you are engraving or cutting.

Adjustable Laser Cutting Bed

As I have already mentioned the integrated camera built into the lid is an excellent addition to such an affordable laser cutter and provides easy and precise interior placement allowing you to efficiently use any scraps of material that you might have lying around however small they may be.

Creality Falcon2 Pro Camera

Accessories and Expansion Options

The Falcon2 Pro also features a handy accessory that allows you to easily engrave on cylindrical objects such as water bottles, cups, baseballs, and more with the Creality Rotary Kit Pro. This versatile kit enables the Falcon2 Pro to handle a wide variety of cylindrical and round objects by rotating them as they are being engraved. Check out the video below to learn more about this excellent addition to your laser cutting business allowing you to expand your product base considerably.

Moreover, the Rotary Kit Pro is ideal for smaller, more delicate items such as jewelry. You can engrave names, dates, or intricate designs onto bracelets, rings, and other pieces of jewelry, offering a custom touch that elevates the value and sentiment of these items.

With the Rotary Kit Pro, you can create personalized designs on aluminum water bottles, making them perfect for custom gifts or promotional items for businesses allowing you to take and complete small orders. The rotary laser engraving Mount can also be used to engrave intricate patterns and text onto cups and mugs, adding a personal touch to everyday items. For sports enthusiasts, the ability to engrave on baseballs and other sports equipment can add a unique, personalized element to their gear.

This accessory expands the Falcon2 Pro’s capabilities beyond flat surfaces, allowing for greater creativity and flexibility in your projects. Whether you’re working on personal crafts, custom gifts, or professional products, the Creality Rotary Kit Pro enhances the versatility of the Falcon2 Pro, making it an indispensable tool for any laser engraving enthusiast.

Pros and Cons

Like any machine, the Creality Falcon2 Pro has its strengths and weaknesses. On the positive side, the construction is excellent as well as the safety enclosure design, dual laser modules for versatile performance, integrated camera for precise material placement, and user-friendly assembly and operation make it a compelling choice for many users and a perfect first laser cutter if you have the budget.

Pros:

Sturdy and Safe Enclosure Design: Provides a fully enclosed structure with a rollback door for easy access and enhanced safety.

Provides a fully enclosed structure with a rollback door for easy access and enhanced safety. Dual Laser Modules: Offers versatile performance with 22W and 40W modules, suitable for both cutting and detailed engraving.

Offers versatile performance with 22W and 40W modules, suitable for both cutting and detailed engraving. Integrated Camera: Ensures precise material placement and efficient use of scrap materials, with real-time preview and one-click picture output.

Ensures precise material placement and efficient use of scrap materials, with real-time preview and one-click picture output. User-Friendly Assembly and Operation: Clear instructions and included tools make assembly straightforward and hassle-free.

Clear instructions and included tools make assembly straightforward and hassle-free. High-Resolution Engraving: The 1.6W laser module delivers up to 500 lines per inch resolution for detailed work.

The 1.6W laser module delivers up to 500 lines per inch resolution for detailed work. Advanced Safety Features: Includes FDA Class 1 safety certification, lid-open safety stop, and triple intelligent monitoring with flame and dirt alerts.

Includes FDA Class 1 safety certification, lid-open safety stop, and triple intelligent monitoring with flame and dirt alerts. Air Assist and Purification: Adjustable airflow for optimal cutting and engraving, and built-in fan with optional air purifier for smoke and dust filtration.

Adjustable airflow for optimal cutting and engraving, and built-in fan with optional air purifier for smoke and dust filtration. Extensive Compatibility: Supports Windows and macOS systems, and software like LaserGRBL and LightBurn.

Supports Windows and macOS systems, and software like LaserGRBL and LightBurn. Offline Creation: Allows projects to be created anytime, anywhere with a TF card.

Allows projects to be created anytime, anywhere with a TF card. Accessories and Expansion: Includes options for rotary engraving, air purifier, and more, enhancing its versatility.

However, there are a few areas where the Falcon2 Pro could improve. Compared to some competitors, it has a slower maximum speed of 25,000 mm/min, which may be a consideration for those who prioritize speed, Although I found this no problem at all and the dandelion example above printed in approximately 20 minutes.

Cons:

Slower Maximum Speed: Compared to some competitors, the maximum speed of 25,000 mm/min may be slower for users who prioritize speed.

Compared to some competitors, the maximum speed of 25,000 mm/min may be slower for users who prioritize speed. Outdated Focus Block: Utilizes a traditional focus block instead of the more modern flip-down stick found in some competing models, which may be less convenient for some users. Just don’t lose it or 3D print a few replacements before hand if you can. I think spares can be purchased directly from the Creality website if the worst should happen.

Cable Management: As you can see from the image below the cable connections are all positioned at the front of the machine on either side making cable management a little more tricky than it could be if the ports were positioned at the rear. This could deftly be improved to create a neater and more organized workspace. I am considering sticking on a plastic cable guide to help manage these in the near future.

Comparison with Competitors

In the competitive landscape of laser cutters and engravers, the Creality Falcon2 Pro stands out as an exceptionally well-featured machine. For the money, it is an ideal first purchase for someone looking to start engraving consistently in small quantities across a wide variety of materials. The Falcon2 Pro may not boast the fastest speed compared to some of its rivals, but its integrated camera, optional dual laser modules, and user-friendly design make it a standout choice.

The integrated camera is particularly useful, allowing for precise material placement and efficient use of scrap materials, which is crucial for maintaining accuracy and reducing waste. This feature alone sets it apart from many competitors and adds significant value to the machine. The optional dual laser modules provide versatility, enabling users to switch between different laser powers for various tasks, enhancing the machine’s functionality and broadening its range of applications.

Furthermore, the Falcon2 Pro’s design emphasizes ease of use, making it accessible even for beginners. The straightforward assembly process, coupled with compatibility with popular software such as LaserGRBL and LightBurn, ensures that users can quickly get up and running. This ease of use does not compromise on performance; the Falcon2 Pro delivers high-quality engravings and cuts, making it suitable for both hobbyists and professionals who are mindful of their budget.

Overall, the Creality Falcon2 Pro offers a fantastic balance of features, performance, and ease of use. Its competitive pricing, combined with its advanced capabilities, makes it an attractive option for those looking to invest in a reliable and versatile laser cutter and engraver. Whether you are a hobbyist exploring laser engraving for the first time or a professional seeking a cost-effective solution for small-scale production, the Falcon2 Pro is a compelling choice that is sure to meet your needs.

Price and Value for Money

The Creality Falcon2 Pro 22W fully enclosed laser cutter is currently available for purchase in the United Kingdom priced at £999, offering a £250 discount off its recommended retail price of £1,249. For customers in the United States, this translates to approximately $1,225, down from the original price of $1,530.

If you are looking to purchase the 40W version, which includes a separate 1.6W Laser Module for detailed engraving, it is priced at £1,549, down from £1,829, providing a saving of £280. For customers in the United States, this version costs approximately $1,900, reduced from $2,240. If you use the discount code FNPALL10 at checkout you can get a 10% discount.

Considering its advanced features and performance capabilities, the Creality Falcon2 Pro is priced competitively. It may require a higher investment compared to entry-level laser cutters, but the value it offers justifies the price point. The versatility, ease of use, and safety features make it a worthwhile investment for serious hobbyists and small businesses looking for a reliable and capable machine. When compared to cheaper laser engravers I don’t think you would get the precision and performance that the Creality Falcon2 Pro has to offer.

Conclusion

After extensively testing and using the Creality Falcon2 Pro, I can confidently say that it is a fantastic and fun-to-use laser cutter and engraver that delivers on its promises. Its powerful laser modules, integrated camera, and user-friendly design cater to a wide range of users. While there are some minor drawbacks, such as cable management, slower speed, and an outdated focus mechanism, the overall performance and features of the Falcon2 Pro make it a top contender in its class.

If you’re in the market for a reliable, versatile, and user-friendly laser cutter and engraver, I highly recommend considering the Creality Falcon2 Pro 22W. With its excellent build quality, innovative features, and competitive pricing, it is a machine that is sure to impress and meet the needs of most users.

It’s also worth mentioning that Creality offers a standard warranty for the Falcon2 Pro, covering manufacturing defects and malfunctions. This provides peace of mind and protection for your investment. Additionally, Creality has a reputation for its responsive customer support, which is available through various channels, including email, phone, and online forums. Whether you have a technical question or need assistance with your machine, their support team is ready to help.

Creality Falcon2 Pro Cover Closed

The Falcon2 Pro also comes with essential accessories, such as an air assist system and a set of positional rods on which you can place your work, eliminating the need to purchase a separate honeycomb cutting area. Additionally, the box includes a set of starter materials, enabling you to start your projects right away.

With its impressive features, reliable performance, and user-friendly operation, it has quickly become one of my favorite laser cutters and engravers. Whether you’re a hobbyist looking to explore the world of laser cutting or a professional maker in need of a dependable machine, the Falcon2 Pro is definitely worth considering.

As laser cutting and engraving technology continues to evolve, I’m excited to see what Creality and other manufacturers will bring to the table in the future. For now, the Creality Falcon2 Pro stands as a fantastic example of what a well-designed and feature-rich laser cutter and engraver can offer. It has certainly earned its place in my workshop, and I look forward to creating many more projects with this remarkable machine.

Creality Falcon2 Pro Technical Specifications:

Machine Power: 120W

120W Optical Power: 22W ( a 40W version is also available which comes with a 1.6W engraving laser for finding the detailed work)

22W ( a 40W version is also available which comes with a 1.6W engraving laser for finding the detailed work) Product Size: 664 x 570 x 328.4 mm

664 x 570 x 328.4 mm Weight: 18.04kg

18.04kg Input Voltage: 100-240V ~ 50-60Hz

100-240V ~ 50-60Hz Output Voltage: DC 24.0V 5.0A

DC 24.0V 5.0A Operating Temperature: 5℃-35℃

5℃-35℃ Working Area: 400 x 415mm

400 x 415mm Laser Source: Diode Laser

Diode Laser Laser Spot: 0.08*0.1mm

0.08*0.1mm Laser Wavelength: 455±5nm

455±5nm Laser Class: Class 1 (FDA)

Class 1 (FDA) Supported Software: LaserGRBL, LightBurn

LaserGRBL, LightBurn Operating System: Windows, macOS

Windows, macOS Supported File Formats: SVG, PNG, JPG, JPEG, BMP, DXF, etc.

SVG, PNG, JPG, JPEG, BMP, DXF, etc. Supported Materials: Cardboard, wood, bamboo, rubber, leather, fabric, acrylic, plastic, metal, etc.

Cardboard, wood, bamboo, rubber, leather, fabric, acrylic, plastic, metal, etc. Cutting Capacity: Cutting 10mm basswood board in one pass

Cutting 10mm basswood board in one pass Certifications: IEC60825, FDA, CE, ROHS, FCC, UKCA, UL Report, PSE

IEC60825, FDA, CE, ROHS, FCC, UKCA, UL Report, PSE Gross Weight: 22.38kg



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals