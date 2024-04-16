AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 affordable Windows 11 compact PC

The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 is a unique and stylish mini PC that draws inspiration from the iconic Apple Macintosh computers of the 1980s. This compact and versatile device caters to a wide range of users, from retro gaming enthusiasts to those seeking a capable and portable workstation or entertainment center. As an avid technology enthusiast and reviewer, I’ve had the pleasure of testing numerous mini PCs over the years, and the moment I unboxed this charming device, I was struck by its unique design and the attention to detail when building this modern PC with a nostalgic twist.

Key Takeaways Runs Windows 11 Home out of the box, with support for multiple operating systems, including Linux and more gaming-specific operating systems

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a range of connectivity options

Dual DDR4 memory slots supporting up to 64 GB of RAM

Supports M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 SSD storage and is compatible with SATA 3.0 SSD

Available with AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or AMD Ryzen 7 5700U APU variants

Prices start from just $239 for the barebones system

Design and Build Quality

The AM01’s retro-inspired aesthetics pay homage to the iconic Macintosh computers from the 1980s, with its compact, boxy shape and classic beige color scheme. Despite its small size, measuring just 132 x 132 x 60.5mm (including feet), the AM01 feels sturdy and well-built, with a weight of 486g for the standard edition and 466g for the barebones edition. The device’s build quality is impressive, and it’s clear that AYANEO has put a great deal of thought into creating a mini PC that not only looks great but also feels premium to the touch.

Performance Evaluation

The AM01 offers impressive performance for its size, with two APU variants available: the AMD Ryzen 3 3200U and the more powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. The device supports up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM and features an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slot for SSD storage, as well as a SATA 3.0 interface for 2.5″ SSD and HDD compatibility.

In gaming tests, the AYANEO AM01 performed well, delivering high FPS in retro games and popular titles such as Baldur’s Gate 3, Skyrim, and even Cyberpunk 2077 at lower resolutions. While not the most powerful mini PC on the market, the AM01 is more than capable of handling everyday tasks like web browsing, photo editing, 4K video playback, and gaming at lower resolutions.

Setting up and using the AYANEO AM01 is a breeze, thanks to its pre-installed Windows 11 Home operating system and user-friendly design. The device offers a wealth of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, USB 2.0, HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack, making it easy to connect peripherals and integrate the mini PC into your existing setup.

Even supplied with a packet of retro stickers which are a fantastic addition to any of your devices. The AM01’s intelligent fan control and efficient heat dissipation system ensure quiet operation even under load, providing a pleasant user experience.

Pros & Cons

The AYANEO AM01 stands out from other mini PCs on the market due to its unique retro design and versatile performance. While not the most powerful option available, the AM01 offers a compelling balance of style, functionality, and affordability. Its support for various operating systems and extensive connectivity options make it a strong contender in the mini PC market.

Pros:

Unique retro design inspired by Apple Macintosh computers

Versatile and portable, suitable for various use cases

Supports a wide range of operating systems

Impressive performance for its size

Efficient heat dissipation and quiet operation

Cons:

Not the most powerful mini PC on the market

Some users may prefer a more modern design

Price and Value for Money

The AYANEO AM01 is available at various price points depending on the configuration, with the barebones edition starting at $239 for the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U version and $269 for the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U version. Fully configured systems with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage are priced at $419 and $449, respectively. Considering its unique design, versatile performance, and extensive features, the AM01 offers excellent value for money.

For more information on full specifications jump over to the official Indiegogo crowdfunding page where barebones systems are now available the purchase priced from £193 or $239 depending on your location.

Conclusion

The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a stylish, portable, and capable mini PC. Its retro-inspired design, combined with modern hardware and extensive connectivity options, make it a versatile device suitable for a wide range of users, from retro gaming enthusiasts to those in need of a compact workstation or entertainment center. While not the most powerful mini PC available, the AM01 offers a compelling balance of performance, features, and affordability, making it a strong contender in the market.

The AYANEO AM01 comes with a range of customization accessories, including a SATA and power adapter, an HDMI cable, and a 2.5-inch bracket. The device runs on 12 volts, allowing for versatile power options, and features low power consumption, pulling only 9-10 Watts at idle and 40-45 Watts during average gaming.

Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800U / 5700U or AMD Ryzen™ 3 3200U

Memory: 8 / 16 / 32GB DDR4 (expandable up to 64GB for 5800U/5700U, up to 32GB for 3200U)

SSD: Bare system has no memory or hard drive, 256GB / 512GB / 1TB options available

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 / BT 5.2 (5800U/5700U) or Wi-Fi 5 / BT 4.2 (3200U), 1000Mbps on-board NIC with remote wake-up support

Ports: 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C, 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen2, 1 USB-A 2.0, 1 HDMI 2.0, 1 DP 1.4, 1 3.5mm headphone jack, 1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, 1 DC Power Connector

Heat Dissipation: 35W large size high pressure turbo fan, four copper tube heat dissipation module, total aluminum fin area 60008.0mm²

Power Rating: 12V 6A / 7A (depending on specific model)

Size: 132 x 132 x 60.5mm (including feet 64.5mm)

Weight: Standard Edition: 486g, Barebones Edition: 466g

OS: Windows 11 64 Bit Home Edition / Bare System

For more information on pricing, availability and full specifications jump over to the official AYANEO website for details.



