How to print from iPhone wireless using AirPrint

If you are lucky enough to own an Apple iPhone and the wondering how you can print physical copies of documents from your mobile phone. You will be pleased to know that this can be accomplished wirelessly thanks to Apple’s AirPrint technology. If you are wondering how to print from iPhone devices wirelessly this quick guide will take you through the complete process.

Those of you not familiar with AirPrint you will be pleased to know the technology has been created by Apple to provide its customers with an easy way to print high quality documents wirelessly. Without the need to download or install drivers to connect to printers. AirPrint is supported by a wealth of different printers and print servers and allows you to print from your desktop Mac, MacBook, iPad or iPhone depending on your needs.

iPhone supported printers

The Apple AirPrint printing technology features include “easy discovery, automatic media selection, and enterprise-class finishing options” says Apple. For a complete list of all the available AirPrint devices supported by the technology jump over to the official Apple support website here. Printers from Hewlett-Packard, Epson, Dell, Canon and many more are supported and the list is regularly updated by Apple, although if you are specific printer is not listed it might be worth checking with the manufacturer for more information on whether it supports wireless printing from iPhone devices.

As explained Apple has made it possible to print from iPhone without the need to install any applications, additional drivers or other software. To learn more about how you can quickly and easily transform a digital document into a physical printed copy follow the instructions below.

How to print from iPhone

1. Once you have confirmed that your printer supports Apple AirPrint. Check here.

2. Go to the document that you would like to print

3. Select the print option by pressing the Share button while viewing the document.

4. From the presented options scroll down and select Print. If you cannot see a print option for the document or application within the apps Share menu, it might be worth checking that the application supports printing, and some do not.

5. Make sure the printer you would like to print to is shown next to the Printer heading. If No Printer Selected is shown as in the image above pick the arrow on the right to see the available wireless AirPrint supported printers within range of your iPhone.

6. Next choose the number of copies that you would like to print and any options such as paper size, range and layout.

7. Once you are happy with your selection press the Print button in the top right-hand corner of the share screen.

8. The iPhone application will now start printing your document using AirPrint

Once your printer has started spooling your request to print a document from your iPhone, you can view or cancel the print job using the App Switcher on your iPhone. By opening the App Switcher you will be able to view the current print document and by tapping on the arrow to the right of the document name you will be able to see its progress or cancel the print by pressing on the red Cancel Printing option at the bottom of the Print Summary page.

Opening the App Switcher to view the print queue

To open the App Switcher on your iPad or iPhone device, simply swipe up from the bottom to see a list of all previously opened applications on your iOS device. If you own an older iPhone with a Home button simply double-click it to see the App Switcher. Scroll through until you see Print Centre for an update of all the documents currently in the print schedule.

It is also worth mentioning that you can also print using AirPrint from devices connected to the USB port an Apple AirPort Base Station or AirPort Time Capsule or using a Bluetooth connection if AirPrint is not available for your printer. If you are still experiencing issues trying to print from your iPhone, it might be worth jumping over to the official Apple online support site, contacting your IT technician or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to take you through the process of printing through your home network or supported AirPrint printer.





