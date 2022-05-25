Apple says developers must offer in-app account deletion from June

Apple has announced that developers must offer the option for in-app account deletion within their apps from June.

This is for apps that allow account creation within the app, they must now offer a way for users to delete their account within the apps as well.

This new feature will have to be implemented by developers by the 30th of June 2022, you can see more information from Apple below.

If your app doesn’t include significant account-based features, let people use it without a login. If your app supports account creation, you must also offer account deletion within the app. Apps may not require users to enter personal information to function, except when directly relevant to the core functionality of the app or required by law.

Apple has also provided some more information for developers which explains exactly what is needed to comply with these new rules. You can see more information below.

Please keep these requirements in mind when updating your app:

The account deletion option should be easy to find in your app.

If your app offers Sign in with Apple, you’ll need to use the Sign in with Apple REST API to revoke user tokens when deleting an account.

It’s insufficient to only provide the ability to temporarily disable or deactivate an account. People should be able to delete the account along with their personal data.

Apps in highly-regulated industries may provide additional customer service flows to confirm and facilitate the account deletion process.

Follow applicable legal requirements for storing and retaining user account information, and for handling account deletion. This includes complying with local laws in different countries or regions. As always, check with your legal counsel.

You can find out full information over at the Apple developers website at the link below.

Source Apple, 9 to 5 Mac

Image Credit: Brett Jordan

