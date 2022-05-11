Apple AirPods get modified USB-C charging port (Video)

Some of our readers will remember Ken Pillonel who modded the iPhone and added a USB-C charging port, he has now also added one to some Apple AirPods.

Ken Pillonel has taken a pair of Apple AirPods which normally charge with a lightning cable and swapped the Lightning port for a USB-C.

The video below gives us a look at how this was done, as with the iPhone USB-C port this is interesting to see how it has been done.

You can find out more details about how Ken swapped the Lightning port in the AirPods for a USB-C port over at his YouTube channel at the link below and also over at Engadget.

Ken Pillonel built the World’s First AirPods with a Type-C port for charging. The mod is working on the first and second generation so far. After creating the first USB-C iPhone in the world, Ken decided he needs to bring his skills to the other Apple product he uses daily that is still missing this common sense port. This trailer shows the final result of the hack with some quick shots from the full-length video currently being edited.The whole project will be made open source.

Source Exploring the Simulation, Engadget

