DIY USB-C iPhone sells for $86,000 on eBay

The world’s first USB-C iPhone built by robotics engineering student Kenn Pillonel has been sold on eBay for a staggering $86,000. Unfortunately the buyer of the USB-C iPhone will not be able to update the OS or take it apart to see their workmanship inside and its creator has warned its new owner that it shouldn’t be used as a regular phone.

However that didn’t stop one deep pocketed iPhone fan from parting with cash for the iPhone on the option which started from just $1. Check out the video below to learn more about how the iPhone was built. It’s a real shame that Apple has not integrated the USB-C port into their latest iPhones as they have done with the range of iPad tablets now available.

World’s first USB-C iPhone created by Kenn Pillonel

If you fancy building your very own USB-C iPhone check out the video below which takes you through the complete process from conception to finished working device which can be charged and synchronized via a USB-C wired connection.

Timestamps for the video

0:00 Introduction

2:46 Proof of Concept

4:38 C94 Connector

6:30 Fake C94

7:25 Reverse-engineering the F94

10:05 Making it fit

11:31 Bottom Hole

12:26 Mechanical support

12:50 Recap

13:20 What’s next?

13:38 Special announcement

Source : Verge : Kenny Pi

