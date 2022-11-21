iFixit explains everything you need to know about exploding batteries

If you would like to know more about the design of the batteries, used in your every day devices, such as your phone and laptop. As well as the repercussions and possibilities of the battery exploding if damaged. You will be pleased to know that the team over at iFixit has created an excellent demonstration video showing batteries, catching fire and exploding when punctured and damaged. “The iFixit team is here to mythbust the li-po’s explosive nature, and, in the process, show you how to prevent a wounded li-po from going postal. To do so, we’re going to dissect and stab a few batteries—for science. ”

“Lithium-ion polymer batteries, also known as lithium-polymer, or li-po for short, are awesome little pouches of energy that power our beloved smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Any portable gadget that requires lots of continuous power probably has a li-po battery as its heart. ( Devices that require large bursts of power such as power tools and e-bikes tend to use hard-shell lithium-ion batteries, which behave slightly differently from li-po batteries.) Li-po batteries are one of the most energy-dense electrical storage options available, and under normal conditions, they’re perfectly safe to handle. “

Exploding batteries

“Yet stories of exploding batteries, rare as they may be, have captured the public’s imagination for reasons that are quite understandable. But what really happens if you’re fixing your phone, your tool slips, and you accidentally poke the battery? Images of scary explosions and chemical burns flash before your eyes—if you hurt the li-po in any way, it feels like a fiery response will be an inevitable outcome. “

Source : iFixit





