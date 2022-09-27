Apple Watch Ultra taken apart by iFixit (Video)

The Apple Watch Ultra went on sale last Friday, we have already seen the device tested in a dive chamber and hit with a hammer, and now we get to find out what is inside the new Apple Watch.

The guys from iFixit have taken apart the new rugged Apple Watch and we get to see what is inside the device and also how it is constructed.

It is interesting to see how the device is designed and how Apple waterproof’s the watch, normally dive watches will feature a rubber gasket that keeps the water out between any metal parts.

Apple appears to use some sort of glue-type gasket which obviously needs to be replaced during any repairs, as soon as the gasket is removed, the device will no longer be fully waterproof.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the largest available Apple Watch, it measures 49mm and comes with a titanium case and it features a sapphire crystal display.

The device is designed to be a rugged smartwatch and it is also fully waterproof and can be used as a dive watch, it is rated to 100 meters and it comes with a dive app built in.

The new rugged Apple Watch retails for £849 in the UK and for $799 in the USA, the device is designed to take on sports watches from companies like Garmin and it could end up being a popular device.

