Global smartphone shipments dropped 11 percent last year

According to a recent report by Canalys, global smartphone shipments dropped around 11 percent in 2022, with a high drop in the fourth quarter of last year.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, smartphone shipments around the world fell by some 17 percent over the previous year, this is apparently the worst performance in a decade.

“Smartphone vendors have struggled in a difficult macroeconomic environment throughout 2022. Q4 marks the worst annual and Q4 performance in a decade,” said Canalys Research Analyst Runar Bjørhovde. “The channel is highly cautious with taking on new inventory, contributing to low shipments in Q4. Backed by strong promotional incentives from vendors and channels, the holiday sales season helped reduce inventory levels. While low-to-mid-range demand fell fast in previous quarters, high-end demand began to show weakness in Q4. The market’s performance in Q4 2022 stands in stark contrast to Q4 2021, which saw surging demand and easing supply issues.”

Apple and Samsung actually saw an increase in their overall share of the market over Q4 2021, Apple had a 25% share in Q4 2022 and Samsung had a 20% share in Q4

In 2022 as a whole, Samsung was top with a 22% share of the market, which was up from 20@ in 2021 and Apple had a 19% share of the market for the year, which was up from 17% in the previous year. You can see full details on the report for Global smartphone shipments at the link below.

Source Canalys





