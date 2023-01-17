Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop unveiled

Samsung has unveiled its latest laptop in the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G and the device will be available with a range of RAM and storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G will start at £649, there will also be a non 5G model which will start at £499.

Users can connect with friends or work on the move with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G’s incredibly light and thin design. Easy to carry with less burden at only 1.44kg and 15.5mm thin, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G boasts an impressive 14-inch display on compact body. Plus, its military-grade durability[2] ensures that its thin and mobile design stands up to repeated daily use.



For students, its slim wedge design and 180-degree folding hinge means the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G can adapt to however you like to study. The laptop also features optional 5G connectivity, so whether experiencing shaky student WiFi or finishing an assignment on the go, the Galaxy Book2 Go 5G allows users to work, connect and entertain with ultimate flexibility and freedom.



The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G is powered by the upgraded Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 Compute Platform which delivers enhanced multi-core CPU and GPU power and efficiency. With its long-lasting battery, users can answer emails and multitask without worrying about a plug.

Here are the key specifications:

Display 14-inch Full HD TFT, IPS Dimensions & Weight 323.9 x 224.8 x 15.5mm, 1.44 kg OS Windows 11 Home CPU Snapdragon™ 7c+ Gen 3 Graphics Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU Connectivity Wi-FI 6E (802.11ax), 5G ENDC[6](Optional, Dual Sim (eSIM+pSIM)) Memory 4 / 8 GB *RAM and internal memory capacity may vary carrier. Actual storage availability may vary depending on pre-installed software. **MicroSD card sold separately. Storage 128 / 256GB UFS Camera / Mic HD Webcam Battery 42.3 Wh (Typical)[7] Adapter 45W TA Ports 2xUSB-C, 1xUSB2.0, uSD, HP/Mic, Nano SIM Slot Durability MIL-STD-810H

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go 5G laptop over ay Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





