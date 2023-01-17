Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series launching 1st February

According to a recent report a new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series will launch at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on the 1st of February.

Samsung will be launching its new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event and now it looks like it will also launch these new laptops.

The news comes in a tweet from Ishan Argawal who has revealed some details about the new Galaxy Book Series, you can see the tweet below.

Samsung is launching Galaxy Book3 Series in India (teaser in article!) with S23 & Book2 Go Series globally. Book3 Pro 360 Specs:

i5-1340P & i7-1360P

16 GB DDR5

Upto 1 TB NVMe SSD PCIE Gen4

16″ Super Amoled 2880 x 1800p

13mm, 1.6Kg

76Whr, 65W

S-Pen In-boxhttps://t.co/MmaLdG7aQ7 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) January 17, 2023

There will apparently be a total of five different versions of the new Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series laptops and they will come with a range of RAM and processor options.

The range will include the Galaxy Book 3, Galaxy Book 3 360, Galaxy Book 3 Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

Samsung will also unveil a range of other new devices at the event, this will include the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones, there will be three models in the range. These will include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about all of the new devices that Samsung will unveil at their Galaxy Unpacked event on the 1st of February.

Source Ishan Agarwal, My Smart Price





