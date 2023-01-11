Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones launching 1st February

Set your calendars for the 1st of February as Samsung will be announcing its new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones on the date.

Samsung has announced that it is holding its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on the 1st of February at 10 a.m. PST.

This will be an in-person event that will be held in Sam Francisco, the event will be live-streamed on Samsung’s website and on their YouTube channel.

A new era of Galaxy innovation is coming. Our innovations are designed to enable incredible possibilities for people today and beyond. The new Galaxy S series will be the epitome of how we define the ultimate premium experience. We’re raising the bar and setting new standards for what’s epic.

we are expecting to see three models of the Samsung Galaxy S23 at this year’s Galaxy Unpack press event. This will include the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We have already heard many of the specifications for the handsets and also recently saw some leaked press renders of the devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, plus a range of RAM and storage options.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with a 108-megapixel main camera, two 12-megapixel cameras, and a fourth 2-megapixel camera. The front camera will be a 12-megapixel camera designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

We will have full details and specifications on the three new Galaxy S23 smartphones when they are made official at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on the 1st of February 2023.

Source Samsung





