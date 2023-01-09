Samsung Galaxy S23 renders leaked

It looks like we have some leaked renders of the new Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphones, the renders show the design of the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We are expecting three models in this year’s lineup, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the handsets will all share a similar design.

The renders confirm some of the specifications we heard about previously, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus will have three rear cameras. The Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with four rear cameras.

Previously we heard that the 6.1-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23 Plus will come with a 6.6-inch display, it will apparently also feature a Full HD+ resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently feature a 6.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels. All three handsets are expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor. It is not clear as yet on whether Samsung will launch any Exynos versions of the handsets.

We can also expect a range of high end cameras with the top Ultra model featuring a 108-megapixel main camera, two 12-megapixel cameras, and a fourth 2-megapixel camera. The front camera is said to come with a 12-megapixel sensor.

Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones next month, as soon as we get some more details on the handsets, we will let you know.

Source fmkorea, GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals