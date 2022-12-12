Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appears on TENAA

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has been spotted on TENAA, TENNA is basically China’s version of the FCC and the listing has confirmed some details about the handset.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was listed with the model number SM-S9180, we also get confirmation of some of the handset’s specifications.

The display will be a 6.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and the handset will be powered by an octa-core processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The device is listed with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and three storage options, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, the handset will also come with a 4855 mAh battery and it will feature fast charging. The exact charging details are not known, but we know it will be at least 25W.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone will feature a single front-facing camera for Selfies and video calls, this will come with a 12-megapixel sensor.

On the back of the handset, there will be a quad camera setup this will include a 108-megapixel main camera, two 12-megapixel cameras, and a 2-megapixel camera.

There will be three models in the S23 range, the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top model, the Galaxy S23. The handsets are expected in the first quarter of 2023, probably sometime in February.

Source Myfixguide





