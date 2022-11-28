Samsung Galaxy S23 appears at the FCC

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is expected early next year, we are expecting the handsets sometime in quarter one of 2023.

Now one of the models of the Galaxy S23 smartphones has been spotted at the FCC, this suggests that the handset is getting close to launch.

The models listed at the FCC are apparently the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, the Galaxy S23 has the model number SM-S911B and the S23 Plus has the model number SM-S916B. The Galaxy S23 will apparently come with a 3900 mAh battery and the S23 Plus will have a 4700 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S23 is expected to have a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S23 Plus will come with 6.6-inch display, it will apparently also feature a Full HD+ resolution.

As we mentioned earlier the new Galaxy S23 range is expected sometime in quarter one, it should be sometime in February, of course, this date has yet to be confirmed.

We are expecting three different models in the range, this will include the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the top model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As soon as we get some more details about the new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones, we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice





