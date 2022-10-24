Samsung Galaxy S23 gets benchmarked

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is expected early next year, we should see the handsets sometime in either February or March.

Now one version of the Galaxy S23 has been benchmarked, the handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks. We are expecting a number of different handsets in this year’s line up.

The device was listed on Geekbench with the model number SM-S918U and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is also running Android 13 and the device has 8GB of RAM, we are expecting a range of different RAM options on the new Samsung flagships up to 16GB.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 smartphones are expected to get a range of upgrades over the current S22 lineup, this will include new cameras and more.

We should see some design changes on this year’s lineup, as the last major design change happened a few years ago. We can also expect Samsung to launch a range of new features with this year’s devices.

It is not clear as yet whether there will be an Exynos-powered version of the Galaxy S23 this year. There are suggestions that Samsung may stick to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for the new flagships. As soon as we get some more details on the new 2023 Galaxy S23 range of devices we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice



