More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.

Normally Samsung launches two versions of their flagship handsets, one with a Snapdragon processor and one with their own Exynos processor. These are normally sold in different regions.

As we heard previously all models of the Galaxy S23 range will apparently only use a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and it will be the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

According to a recent report, the new Galaxy S234 Ultra smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, we can also expect the handset to feature fast charging.

Another thing that will be getting major upgrades on next year’s Galaxy S23 range of smartphones will be cameras, the top model is expected to use Samsung’s new 200-megapixel sensor.

We are expecting the new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones to launch early next year, possibly sometime in February or March of 2023. As soon as we get more details about the new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of devices, we will let you know.

Source Wccftech

