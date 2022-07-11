Samsung Galaxy S23 may only come with Snapdragon processor

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 range of handsets is expected sometime in the first quarter of 2023, now it looks like we have some details on the device.

Samsung normally offers two processor versions of their flagship smartphones, one is with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and the other is with their own Exynos processor.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Samsung will not be using an Exynos processor in next year’s Galaxy S23 range, instead, they will exclusively use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship processor.

(1/3)

1. Qualcomm will likely be the sole processor supplier for Samsung Galaxy S23 (vs. 70% shipment proportion for S22) thanks to the next flagship 5G chip SM8550 made by TSMC 4nm. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 8, 2022

This is apparently because the Exynos processors will not be able to compete with the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon. It would not make sense for Samsung to offer two versions of a smartphone when one would be less powerful than the other.

Samsung will apparently stick with just the Qualcomm Snapdragon for the whole Galaxy S23 range of devices, this would ensure that all of the models in the range offer similar performance.

We are expecting Samsung to unveil their new Galaxy flagship smartphones sometime in quarter one of 2023, probably in either February or March of next year. As soon as we get some details on when the new Galaxy S23 range of smartphones is going to launch, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals