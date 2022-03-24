QNAP NAS with in-built Neural network Processing Unit (NPU)

QNAP has unveiled their latest TS-233 NAS equipped with an integrated Neural network Processing Unit (NPU) and powered by an ARM Cortex A55 quad-core processor with integrated 2 GB memory. The 2-bay tower model TS-233 supports hot-swappable 3.5-inch/2.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps HDD/SSD storage and allows you to run your own personal cloud storage system via your home network.

NAS NPU

“With a built-in NPU (Neural network Processing Unit) processor, the TS-233 boosts QNAP AI Core (the AI-powered engine for image recognition) performance for high-speed face and object recognition. The compact and slim TS-233 prioritizes a clean and essential design, and perfectly blends into your home or office.

The design extends to the hard drives, which can be installed without needing a screwdriver. The TS-233 is small in size and remains high-performance, cool, and quiet with an effective cooling fan.”

“Powered by a ARM® Cortex-A55 quad-core 2 GHz processor, built-in 2 GB RAM, one Gigabit LAN port, and supports two SATA 6Gb/s hard drives, the TS-233 provides dependable read/write performance for running various home and business NAS applications. The TS-233 features AES-NI 256 hardware-accelerated encryption for both full NAS volumes and shared folders, boosting system performance while securing sensitive data.

Run your own personal cloud storage and enjoy easy file access, sharing, and syncing with the TS-233. Designed to enhance collaboration and increase remote work productivity, the TS-233 also features rich multimedia applications and provides a complete home entertainment portal.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : QNAP

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals