LinkStar H68K compact router and mini PC

LinkStar-H68K is a new portable router and mini PC that can not only run Android and Linux operating systems but also features 4 x Ethernet interfaces offering users dual-2.5G and dual-1G in a compact form factor. Powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 RK3568 chip the mini PC/router has been created to provide “great extensibility and media player functionality, functioning well both indoors and outdoors, whether for traveling or stationary” says LinkStar.

“LinkStar-H68K equips quad-core Cortex-A55 RK3568 chip, featuring dual-1G Ethernet and dual-2.5G Ethernet as 4 network interfaces overall, assembled in one portable metal box, designed for high-speed network. It comes with sufficient expansion ability and media player functionality, presenting you with a fully functional device for office work and home entertainment, as well as anywhere you travel around.”

Router and mini PC

– Lightning-fast Network Ports: Dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet & dual 1Gbps Ethernet, 4 interfaces overall for fast speed router deployment

– 4K Multimedia Player: Pre-installed Android 11 OS, mounted with one HDMI 2.0 port for 4K@60fps display with HDR support

– High Storage Capacity: Equip onboard 32Gb eMMC, an SD card slot, and a USB 3.0 Type-C for massive storage, along with one USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports

– Multiple Operating Systems Supported: Android, Ubuntu, OpenWRT, Debian

– Pocket-sized Metal Box: Carry everywhere, built around with metal for passive heat dissipation

The mini PC not only allows you to run Linux systems such as Ubuntu 20.04, but also dedicated routing system like OpenWRT for building a fast speed and secure router in concentration. Enabling you to create a VPN router of your own, realize remote control, block advertising, and other personal customization by your definition.

“This compact equipment equips onboard 32GB eMMC, along with one SD card slot and one USB3.0 Type-C which supports an external hard drive for storage extension. Combined with fast-speed Ethernet, you can use it to establish a NAS(Network Attached Storage) to store and access abundant information over a network without physical file transformation.”

“With such storage and network capability, it houses an HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm microphone port, installing Android 11 OS in advance, outputting 4K immersive visual, all of which make it a neat network media player to stream media and display instantly, while providing access to online services like Spotify or YouTube.

Source : Liliputing : Seeed Studio





