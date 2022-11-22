NanoCOM-EHL mini PC with Intel Elkhart Lake CPU

AAEON has launched a new mini PC in the form of the NanoCOM-EHL powered by and Intel Elkhart Lake processor. Featuring a compact Express Type 10 form factor that measures 84 mm x 55 mm the mini PC is equipped with a number of useful interfaces including dual high-speed 10 Gbps USB 3.2 slots, 8 x USB 2.0 slots, and a dual LVDS/eDP display output complimenting 2.5GbE and also a high-definition audio output. The NanoCOM-EHL mini PC features onboard LPDDR4 memory and can be fitted with up to 16 GB with an option for 64 GB of onboard eMMC storage.

“An impressive feat considering its small size is the NanoCOM-EHL’s capacity to host multiple expansion modules via its four PCIe slots, which when combined with its processing power and small form factor makes it suitable for semiconductor test equipment use. In addition to its power and expandability are the I/O features it contains, with two high-speed (10 Gbps) USB 3.2 ports.”

SBC Specifications

– Intel Atom x6000E,Pentium, Celeron series Processor

– Onboard Memory LPDDR4, up to 16GB

– Intel i226IT 2.5GbE x 1

– 18/24-bit Single Channel LVDS/eDP, DDI x 1

– SATA3 x 2 , Onboard eMMC up to 64GB (Optional)

– USB 2.0 x 8, USB 3.2 10Gbps x 2

– PCIe [x1] x 4

– COM Express Mini Size, Type 10, COM.0 R2.1

“AAEON believe that given its low-power, feature-dense design, the NanoCOM-EHL gives customers an exceptional solution applicable to a number of markets, with smart transport being particularly targeted due to the product’s suitability for passenger information system and streaming control applications.”

Source : AAEON





