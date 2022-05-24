A few months ago Microsoft added a new warning to its Windows 11 operating system alerting you if you have inadvertently or possibly on purpose installed Windows 11 on a system not meeting the minimum system requirements Microsoft has listed on its website. If you have built a computer or loaded Microsoft’s latest OS onto an older system and would like to hide the system requirements not met warning this quick guide will take you through the process and the commands you need to carry out.

It is also worth noting before you remove the system requirements warning that not surprisingly Microsoft does not recommend it disabling it. This is because they cannot guarantee that a system running Windows 11 and not meeting the system requirements will be suitable to receive updates rolled out in the future. Such as new security patches, features and implementations with other Microsoft services. However if you are quite happy to take the risk and load Windows 11 onto your older PC without meeting the required system specifications listed by Microsoft then follow the instructions below.

Microsoft recommends that PC systems should have these specifications to run Windows 11

– Processor: 1GHz or faster with 2 or more cores.

– RAM: 4GB or higher

– Graphics: DX12 compatible with WDDM 2.0 driver

– Disk Space: 64GB free space on the drive you want to install Windows 11 on

– System: UEFI, with Secure Boot

– TPM: 2.0 or higher

– Display: 720p @ 8bits or higher

– Running Windows 10 v2004 or higher

– At least 9GB of free disk space on your PC

– You can run the Installation Assistant as an administrator

Windows 11 system requirements not met warning

The warning is located down in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen at all times but if you would like to hide the Windows 11 system requirements not met warning this quick fix will correct the problem.

Most Windows 11 users will probably never see the system requirements not met warning, but makers, hackers and those interested in building projects using the Windows 11 operating system will be pleased to know that there is a quick workaround to disable the warning and keep their desktop nice and clean.

As in most cases with Windows the fix is a registry edit so be careful if you are not comfortable making alterations to the Windows registry. Backup your data beforehand just to make sure nothing goes wrong during the process. If you are ready to proceed carry out the instructions below.

How to hide the warning :

1. Open the Run dialogue box on Windows 11 by pressing the “Windows key + R” on your keyboard

2. Then type “regedit“to launch the Windows Registry Editor.

3. Search and locate the HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\UnsupportedHardwareNotificationCache entry in the list.

4. Double click to edit the SV2 entry

5. Change the value to 0 and exit out of the Windows Registry Editor.

6. Restart your Windows PC and the warning should have disappeared.

As Microsoft is still playing around with the system requirements not met warning it might be removed completely before rollout to the wider Windows community. Since its launch back in 2021 Microsoft has been continually rolling out new features, updates tweaks and fixes for their Windows 11 operating system although their latest OS is still lagging behind on user adoption and is way behind Windows 10 and even Windows 7 users in some countries.

