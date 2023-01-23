KUVRD camera lens cover and protection system

Photographers searching for a more practical way to keep their camera lens protected might be interested in the latest generation of camera lens covers created by the team of engineers at KUVRD. Building on their original design first launched back in 2017 via Kickstarter. The latest generation camera lens covers stretch to fit a wide variety of different diameters depending on your needs. Available in two different sizes in the form of the MICRO and MAGNUM the range covers lens diameters from 54 mm up to 122 mm.

“Shield your lenses from water, dust and dirt! With a tight seal on your lens, the Universal Lens Cap confidently blocks out the elements. Made to grab onto any lens and stay on. Once it’s on, it’s guaranteed to hold strong, gripping your lenses tight for absolute security. Since our initial success with the original version, we’ve redesigned Micro and Magnum from the ground up.

MICRO stretches from 54mm to 76mm, covering smaller lenses, camera flashes and even drones. MAGNUM stretches from 72mm to 122mm, covering all those big behemoths in your bundle or bag.”

Camera lens cover

“MICRO & MAGNUM are your all-in-one solution to ultimate protection for your camera lenses. Since the success of the Original Version, we’ve continually fine-tuned and improved the Universal Lens Cap, redesigning it from the ground up and allowing us to present its siblings to you today. Meet Micro & Magnum, version 2 of the Universal Lens Cap.

V2 is better than any other case or cover for your lenses. Made from the highest performance and most durable substate of silicone, Micro and Magnum stretch further and remain stronger than its predecessor.”

Source : KUVRD





