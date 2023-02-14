OWC 2 Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe network expansion card

OWC has this month announced the availability of its new 2 port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe network expansion card, making it available to purchase priced at $270 offering a saving of $30 off the recommended retail price for a limited time. The network adapter can be used with existing Cat7 or Cat6a cabling up to 100-meter for full 10Gb speed or up to 5Gb speed for existing Cat6 and Cat5e cabling. 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T technology (formerly NBASE-T) provides up to 500% faster performance with existing cabling. Quality of Service (QoS) technology ensures priority applications and processes will deliver highest performance during limited network capacity.

Ideal for OWC Jellyfish workflows. Connect one 10G Port to an OWC Jellyfish or another 10G NAS array for the best collaborative editing experience while using the second 10G Port for super-fast local network file sharing and communication.

Pair the OWC 2-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter with a PCIe expansion chassis like the OWC Mercury Helios 3S or in-storage solutions like the OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 or Flex 1U4 to give any Thunderbolt-equipped workflow a power boost.

Built-in AVB (Audio Video Bridging) support for audio and video interfaces enables the highest quality audio and video streams to be sent and received while also being connected to a high-performance shared storage NAS like the OWC Jupiter Callisto.

Dual ports can be used together for performance, redundancy, or load balancing.

“Content volume and resolutions keep increasing to where it’s like being on the highway during rush hour. You gotta leave that “commuter” 1Gb Ethernet speed in the dust and gain valuable time by entering the express lane. Strap in and buckle up ‘cause it’s gonna feel like you’re driving an exotic supercar when you add the OWC 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter to your creative workflow, A/V production, workstations, or on-line gaming.

“Using Gigabit Ethernet in pro settings is like trying to win a carnival ball toss game. The hole is smaller than the ball and you lose a lot of time – and money – trying to overcome that limitation. By opening your data flow up with the OWC 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter, you can download, share, and save files at over 900MB/s real-world tested speed. That’s up to 10x faster than standard Ethernet, so you can beat project deadlines and keep them under budget. If you’re a video editor, creative pro, musician, or gamer, this 10G network interface card (NIC) will deliver blazing-fast transfer speeds with signal reliability, stability, and security wherever you work or play.

OWC 10 Gigabit Ethernet PCIe Network Adapter Features

Ultra-fast: over 900 MB/s per port, real-world tested transfer speed for large file transfers, video editing, and live-streaming gaming sessions

Versatile: use internally with PCIe slot equipped Mac Pro and Windows computers or externally with the OWC ThunderBay Flex 8, ThunderBay Flex 1U4, or Mercury Helios 3S

Easy integration: utilize existing Cat7 or Cat6a cabling up to 100-meter for full 10Gb speed or up to 5Gb speed for existing Cat6 and Cat5e cabling

Cost-effective: 2.5GBASE-T and 5GBASE-T technology (formerly NBASE-T) provides up to 500% faster performance with existing cabling

Smart: supports auto-negotiation for 10 Gb/s, 5 Gb/s, 2.5 Gb/s, 1 Gb/s, 100 Mb/s, and 10 Mb/s BASE-T Ethernet standards

AVB ready: perfect for use in pro audio and video applications where precise time-synchronized data streams is critical

Jumbo Frame ready: dramatically reduce network transactions and use less bandwidth with up to 16 KB jumbo frames

Advanced: IP, TCP, UDPO checksum and Large Send offload processes ensure highest CPU performance when large file transfers or high I/O operations occur

Dependable: Quality of Service (QoS) technology ensures priority applications and processes will deliver highest performance during limited network capacity

Accessible: Wake-on-LAN (WoL) ready for remote access of a home or work computer

Compatible: works with Mac, Windows, and Linux

Energy efficient: supports IEEE 802.3az for low computer bus power and cool operation

Source : OWC





