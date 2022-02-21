RangePi LoRa network adapter perfect for Raspberry Pi projects

Developers, hobbyists and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking to connect their next Raspberry Pi project to the LoRa network. Maybe interested in a new piece of kit called the RangePi, designed to make connecting a mini PC to the LoRa network easy. RangePi is an open source LoRa adapter equipped with a USB connection allowing it to be connected to any computer via a spare USB port.

Based on the Semtech SX1262, one set up your project will be able to communicate to a range of up to 5 km. And the nought repeating feature can be used in both packet and LoRaWAN modes depending on your needs and making it compatible with The Things Network. Check out the quick overview video below for a demonstration of how easy it is to set out and its functions.

RangePi LoRa network adapter

“You may not be acquainted with LoRa, but you are probably familiar with the Internet of Things, and LoRa is set to alter the IoT. It’s a wireless technology that’s used for automatic metre reading, smart parking, and livestock tracking, among other things. Its capacity to transport packets across vast distances without consuming a lot of power is what makes it so popular. As a result, it’s great for delivering little quantities of data to far-flung devices. However, there is a catch, and the hitch with LoRa is that setting up these devices is difficult. With the RangePi, we tried to make things easier.”

“The RangePi is also compatible with Linux and boards such as the Raspberry Pi and the BeagleBone. You don’t have to utilise your Raspberry Pi’s GPIO pins because it connects via USB. IoT integrators may use the device to test and setup networks without having to carry around a development board, cable, adapters, and other components. As Osborn points out, LoRa is already in use in a variety of industries, including vineyards for weather monitoring, trains for detecting frozen railway switches, and pest management for linked mousetraps.”

Source : Hackster.io

