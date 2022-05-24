Innodisk M.2 2280-to-single 10GbE Base-T Ethernet module

At Computex 2022 this month Innodisk has been showcasing its new Edge AI computing capabilities as well as the first M.2 2280-to-single 10GbE Base-T Ethernet module. The smallest 10GbE expansion solution available today, and ten times faster than standard Ethernet.

In addition to the new Ethernet module Innodisk has also exhibited the world’s first industrial-grade PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD with namespace technology, which delivers better read and write efficiency, and a longer lifespan. Offering a temperature tolerance of -40°, all the way up to 85°C, together with support for AES 256-bit encryption.

10GbE Base-T Ethernet

Marvell AQtion Ethernet Controller

Support 10G/5G/2.5G/1000M/100M/10M LAN speed

Lowest power and smallest 10GbE expansion solution

Support x2/x1 PCI Express with Gen3/Gen2

Tiny daughter board with high speed shielding cable

Complies with EN61000-4-2 (ESD) Air-15kV, Contact-8kV

Operation temperature 0°C to +55°C support

30μ” golden finger, 3-year warranty

Industrial design, manufactured in Innodisk Taiwan

“In particular, Innodisk is excited to present its smart retail solutions, which include the combined remote management capabilities of InnoAge SSDs with wireless transmission technologies from its subsidiaries Millitronic. Additionally, Innodisk and its partners jointly launched an integrated image recognition solution so self-checkout systems can automatically identify items and calculate quantities of goods through AI intelligent computing.”

“Moving forward in 2022, Innodisk will work hard to expand the integration of its subsidiary’s products and R&D capacity, and promote industrial AI intelligence through the resource integration of partners, helping customers to more effectively practice AI intelligent applications and realize their corporate vision.”

“Randy Chien, Chairman of Innodisk said “Innodisk has been operating in the global market with an international brand mindset for many years now. Innodisk is actively deploying various emerging AI technologies into the field. With the gradual opening of the global market and the resumption of business activities, Innodisk will also expand the promotion of innovative R&D achievements and its AI strategy, hoping to drive a new wave of global business growth and exposure to the brand”.”

Source : Innodisk

