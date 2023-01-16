Scorched Ice hockey skate sensors provide performance insights

Ice hockey skaters might be interested in a new monitoring system called Scorched Ice. Consisting of a set of sensors which are attached to the underneath of your skates to provide a wealth of personalized performance insights. Equipped with sensors the Scorched Ice system uses machine learning and biomechanics to provide hockey players and teams with performance insights previously unavailable that an affordable price.

Launched via Kickstarter this month early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $144 or £122 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Our system integrates sensor data collection, machine learning algorithms, and biomechanics to provide athletes with personalized insight and intelligence into their performance and development through real-time feedback. All of our data and performance insights will create a global online network where community members including players, coaches, scouts and parents can compare stats, learn invaluable skills, and ultimately become better players together. “

Hockey skate sensors

“Most importantly, the sensors are attached to a player’s skates, so data can be collected at the most critical point for the player. Our solution collects left and right skate movements, toe pitch, edge roll, and foot acceleration enabling detailed stride analysis and skating performance feedback. Our Smart Skate Module combines a gyroscope, accelerometer, temperature sensor, pressure sensor, wifi antenna, bluetooth antenna and rechargeable battery – all neatly packaged in a light, durable and waterproof case.”

If the Scorched Ice crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Scorched Ice hockey skate sensors project watch the promotional video below.

Analyse your skating performance

“Our post-skate reporting engine helps you analyze and review your Skating performance after every skate – allowing you the ability to informed decisions. Our App helps you find key areas of focus and areas of needed improvement. Your raw performance data as well as data from the rest of the community helps enhance, refine and increase the accuracy and capabilities of our platform. Our initial focus is on the following 5 key metrics: Activity, Intensity, Stride Count, Stride Dynamics & Power.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the hockey skate sensors, jump over to the official Scorched Ice crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





