WonderSense self-contained sensor node for smart wearables, biomechanics, robotics, gestural interfaces

The development team at WonderWonder based in Kita, Japan have created a tiny self-contained sensor node created to aid the development of smart wearables, biomechanics, robotics, gestural interfaces and more. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the WonderSense sensor node.

WonderSense features a tiny form factor and is fitted with a low-cost high-performance TDK InvenSence 9-axis IMU sensor, maximum 300Hz wireless sampling rate, original high-performance data processing algorithm, and easy to use API for the developers, say its creators.

“With the delivered data collection smartphone application, in no time, you can mount or wear the WonderSense on the limbs, trunk, or head, collect and visualize the motion data, or storage the data into the database server for later analyzations. We provide a basic function application for WonderSense, you can use it without developing new applications easily and immediately.”

or more information and a complete list of all available pledge options which start from just $33 or £27 offering a 55% discount off the recommended retail price of $70, jump over to the official Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign page by following the link below. If all goes to plan worldwide deliveries expected to take place during September 2020.

Source : Kickstarter

