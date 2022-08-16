BittWare has this month introduced its new BittWare PCIe 5.0 CXL FPGA accelerators featuring Intel Agilex M-Series and I-Series to Drive Memory and interconnectivity improvements. The latest additions complement BittWare’s existing lineup of Intel Agilex F-Series products and early access units of the BittWare IA-440i and IA-640i accelerators are expected to be available sometime during Q4 2022, with production pencilled in to start during Q1 2023. Early access units of the IA-860m accelerators are scheduled for Q2 2023 with production units expected by Q2 2024.

The new BittWare IA-860m helps customers alleviate memory-bound application workloads by leveraging up to 32 GB of HBM2E in-package memory and 16-lanes of PCIe 5.0 (with CXL upgrade option). Also added are the new Intel Agilex I-Series FPGA-based products with the introduction of the IA-440i and IA-640i accelerators, supporting 400G Ethernet and the PCIe 5.0 CXL option.

“BittWare has been selected to participate in Intel’s Agilex M-Series Early Access Program (EAP) to expedite the delivery of FPGA-based solutions featuring Intel’s latest technology advancements. To that end, BittWare’s world-class engineering team will take advantage of in-package HBM2E (High-Bandwidth Memory) DRAM stacks; on-chip SRAM; and support for external synchronous DRAM (SDRAM) next-generation memory, including DDR5.”

PCIe 5.0 CXL FPGA accelerators

“BittWare is excited to apply Intel’s advanced technology to solve increasingly difficult application problems, quickly and at low risk,” said Craig Petrie, vice president, Sales and Marketing of BittWare. “Our longstanding collaboration with Intel, expertise with the latest development tools, including OneAPI, as well as alignment with Molex’s global supply chain and manufacturing capabilities enable BittWare to reduce development time by 12-to-18 months while ensuring smooth transitions from proof-of-concept to volume product deployment.”

“We are pleased to team with BittWare to scale Intel FPGA-based solutions while fueling momentum for our new Intel Agilex M-Series FPGAs,” said Deepali Trehan, vice president and general manager of Programmable Solutions, Intel Corporation. “Over the years, BittWare has been pivotal in supporting our flagship Intel Agilex product roadmap as well as leveraging Intel’s OneAPI development toolkit to speed the development and delivery of solutions that empower our customers to achieve the high levels of performance and power efficiency across end-markets and applications”

Source : BittWare

