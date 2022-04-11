Apple dual port 35W USB-C charger leaked

It seems that Apple may imminently unveil its very first dual port 35W USB-C charger, thanks to a document that was inadvertently briefly published to the Apple website and seen by the team over at 9to5Mac. As you can imagine the incriminating evidence has now been removed by Apple for the new 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter but not before a few details were gleaned from the page. (The image above is their current charger)

Apple 35W Dual USB-C charger

Unfortunate no details were published on when Apple might launch the new dual port USB see charger but the sooner more information becomes available on pricing, specifications and availability we will keep you up to speed as always. According to the document the 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter will support an output of USB Power Delivery 1 or 2: 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A or 15VDC/2.33A or 20VDC/1.75A and receives an input of 100–240V /1.0A.

It’s not the first time that details have been circulated regards Apple releasing this accessory but hopefully we can expect a dual port charger sometime in the near future. So if you are thinking of purchasing one of their current single port charges it might be worth holding on as long as you can to benefit from the extra charging port.

“Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.”

Source : 9to5Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals