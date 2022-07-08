NEXCOM single-port 200GbE network card unveiled

This week NEXCOM have introduced their new 200GbE network card in the form of the NL 110FM-OS which features NVIDIA ConnectX -6 Dx SmartNIC silicon and a PCIe Gen4 interface. Featuring a single QSFP56 port to enable double-bit data transmission via a new signal modulation format called PAM4. The network card can provide 200 gigabits per second of data traffic in each direction using a single 4-lane copper or fiber cable.

200GbE network interface card

While the NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx SmartNIC provides additional features, including advanced networking and security to accelerate mission-critical applications, making the network card perfect for security, virtualization, SDN, NFV, big data, machine learning, storage, and network performance testing and emulation applications.

“In response to rising demand for increased bandwidth of network traffic, NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, has released a compact single-port 200GbE network interface card (NIC). NL 110FM-OS leverages the award-winning NVIDIA ConnectX -6 Dx SmartNIC silicon and a PCIe Gen4 interface that doubles the speed of data transfer, compared with the previous generation PCIe standard. The network connection is enabled through one QSFP56 port to utilize double-bit PAM4 data transmission, and the NIC card is compatible with NEXCOM’s latest rackmount network appliances.”

“The sheer volume of data traveling over the IT network leaves service providers no other choice but to adjust to the new reality. One of the ways to solve the problem is to increase the number of servers and another is to migrate to more compact solutions based on the latest technologies. The first method will require purchasing additional servers, leading to maintenance personnel expansion and energy consumption growth, whereas the second method is simply to increase the bandwidth of existing network nodes. This latter option provides a greener solution and should be preferable for all CSPs whether or not they have environmental concerns in reducing their carbon footprint.”

“By adopting the latest 200GbE NIC card powered by ConnectX-6, our customers can significantly increase the throughput of their servers and pivot to massive data processing without much effort,” said Matthew Liu, CTO of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. “We have a long history of working with NVIDIA on the adaptation of previous generation LAN controllers and are looking forward to our next successful joint projects.”

Source : NEXCOM

