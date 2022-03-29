Silicon Power MEC3H0S M.2 NVMe Gen4 industrial SSD

Silicon Power has this week introduced its new industrial SSD in the form of the MEC3H0S M.2 NVMe Gen4. Offering a solution for Edge computing which can be combined with the companies software analysis tools providing insights into devices used. Enabling the monitoring of health status at all times and collecting relevant data and information to effectively prevent failures.

“According to research, by the end of 2025, it is estimated that 75% of the data generated by businesses and organizations will be processed at the edge” explains Silicon Power.

“To meet the surging demand for rugged edge computing, our new MEC3H0S SSD Series with 3D TLC flash technology adopts a high-speed PCIe 4.0 interface with continuous read and write speeds up to 7,200 MB/s and 6,800 MB/s, respectively. It also complies with NVMe 1.4 standards and is available in capacities up to 7,680 GB to bring low-latency, high-speed storage access and high capacity to the rugged edge.

The environments in which rugged edge computing operate are naturally not as stable or regulated as data centers. Factories and warehouses are plagued by hot and cold extremes, water and dirt are part of the job at manufacturing plants, and mobile environments routinely experience shock and vibration. Our MEC3H0S Series operates reliably in wide and harsh temperatures ranging from -40°C to 85°C. It also adopts a high-standard 12-layer PCB design and has no moving parts to maintain greater stability.”

MEC3H0S M.2 NVMe Gen4 industrial SSD

“And, to counteract the unpredictable and volatile environments of rugged edge computing, our MEC3H0S Series is equipped with data protection technologies for extra security. It complies with TCG Opal 2.0 protocols, allowing all data to be stored in the SSD controller. Data is quickly encrypted and decrypted within the system, without affecting system performance, to ensure data security. Furthermore, AES 256-bit hardware encryption utilizes a symmetric algorithm to provide the strongest and most robust encryption standard in the market to keep data in potentially out-of-sight edge devices safe and secure.”

“The SP SMART Toolbox allows users to check the status of many variables for our products. This includes read/write speed tests, diagnostic scanning, degree of wear and tear, and block health detection. SMART Embedded allows for seamless device integration. It is compatible with Windows, Linux, and Ubuntu OS systems, as well as different CPU platforms, including Intel x86 CPU, ARM-based CPU, and Raspberry Pi. SMART IoT Sphere is a cloud service with alarm and maintenance notifications that monitors the health and status of our products inside connected devices. It can perform predictive analysis calculations to prevent or solve down-the-road problems. SMART Dashboard, developed under IBM Node Red, monitors SMART information in real-time and allows for convenient and simple product life management.”

Source : Silicon Power

