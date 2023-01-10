Storaxa open source cloud NAS storage with remote access

Storaxa is a new home cloud storage system that has launched by Kickstarter this month and already raised over $150,000 thanks to nearly 500 backers with still 32 days remaining. Offering RAID 0, 1,5, 6, 10 together with connectivity via 2.5GbE and WiFi 6 the NAS is fully open source and powered by TrueNAS-SCALE and OpenWRT enabling you to have full control over how your data restored. Without the need to rely on third-party services.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the groundbreaking project from roughly $219 or £ 181 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 45% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Whether you are a gamer, photographer, or content creator… you will need reliable storage for all of your digital data. By data we mean your games, photos, RAW footage, personal collection of music and movies over the years; all these “data” are more than just data, they are lifelong memories which are simply irreplaceable and irrecoverable if handled carelessly. “

Open Source NAS

“There are options on the market, portable SSDs and cloud storage subscription services. However, these are not perfect solutions. If you think about privacy and security, price and convenience, nothing compares to owning a NAS in your very own home or office. This way, you can access data conveniently. Whether you are at home or traveling, you can access and store your data as long as you have internet access. Not to mention the Home Gateway guard and USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps Direct access. There are also slots of built-in SD card and microSD readers.”

With the assumption that the Storaxa crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Storaxa NAS storage project play the promotional video below.

“Owning a Storaxa can save you stashes of cash. Unlike regular cloud storage, you don’t need to pay a monthly subscription fee. It is a one-time fee for a lifetime of carefree storage. Plus, you can create as many accounts as you’d like, sharing storage within a family has never been easier.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the NAS storage, jump over to the official Storaxa crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





