Nighthawk M6 Pro unlocked WiFi 6E 5G mobile hotspot

Netgear has introduced a newly updated version of its awesome Nighthawk 5G mobile hotspot router supporting the new 6 GHz band and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX65 Mobile Platform. Capable of providing up to 13 hours of use on a single charge the mobile hotspot is supplied unlocked and will work with a wide variety of worldwide 5G network providers. The M6 Pro provides a portable, secure WiFi connection with a built-in firewall for up to 32 devices in any place that has cellular coverage.

The MR6450 5G router is equipped with a long-lasting battery that powers up to 13 hours of work or play on a single charge. The hotspot is unlocked and will work with major 5G/4G network operators’ SIM cards. The M6 Pro Mobile Router (MR6450) is available now available in the UK priced at £900 or €1000 throughout Europe.

5G mobile hotspot

MR6450 features and specifications

Next level 5G Performance: Strong, reliable, secure 5G internet with speeds up to 6 Gbps. Perfect for work & play while traveling.

Ultra-fast WiFi Speeds with WiFi 6E: WiFi speeds up to 3.6 Gbps for up to 32 devices for fast downloads, gaming, & streaming.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX65 Chipset: The advanced Qualcomm modem supports 5G’s Sub-6 band, delivering an arsenal of technologies and extreme power efficiency.

Intuitive Touch Screen Interface: Set up, manage, share, & monitor WiFi easily on the 2.8″ LCD touch screen.

Secure and Reliable Network: Conserve mobile data and avoid dangers when connecting directly to public WiFi. The Nighthawk M6 provides a built-in firewall for a private WiFi connection with additional password security for the Web UI and LCD.

Unlocked Potential: Accepts nano SIM cards from major 5G/4G network operators.

In-Home Performance Mode: Boost WiFi coverage up to 1,000 sq. ft at home. Simply remove the battery & use the power adapter.

USB-C port: Charge a device or access an ultra-fast wired connection up to 5 Gbps.

Mobile Accessories: Increase your 5G cell reception by connecting external 5G antennas (sold separately) to the available antenna ports.

Powerful 5040mAh Battery: Stay connected longer. Battery lasts up to 13 hours on a single charge.

HPUE Support: Enables better 5G range. Pick up a 5G signal at the outer edges of 5G coverage areas, even where other devices cannot.

“No matter where you go, whether it’s for a quick business trip, extended holiday or a bit of both, the convenience and peace of mind of having a powerful, secure, personal network in your pocket can’t be overstated,” said David Henry, president & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “The M6 Pro combines the latest WiFi 6E and 5G technologies into a small, elegant form factor for ground-breaking, secure mobile WiFi and ultra-fast speeds. This is a complex feat of engineering only NETGEAR could achieve”

Source : Netgear





