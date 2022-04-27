Nighthawk M6 Pro mobile 5G router with WiFi 6E support

Netgear and AT&T have joined forces to launch new Nighthawk M6 and Nighthawk M6 Pro portable 5G routers complete with WiFi 6E connectivity offering 8x the capacity and speed of 4G. Equipped with 5G mmWave-Sub-6 dual connectivity, 2.5 G Ethernet port, switchable WiFi 6 and 6E capability the new M6 Pro makes the 6 GHz band available for the newest, fastest connected devices allowing you to connect up to 32 devices simultaneously. With access to high-band 5G+ on the AT&T network as well as the more widespread low-band 5G in areas where 5G+ is not available.

Nighthawk M6

“With either device, AT&T customers will be able to access 5G Internet on all their connected devices, even those that don’t support 5G. The Gigabit Ethernet and USB-C ports make connecting easy and the robust battery provides many hours of on-the-go usage. In addition to new consumer benefits, both mobile routers from NETGEAR offer leading-edge business solutions for the modern hybrid office environment.

By leveraging NETGEAR Insight Pro Cloud Management, organizations can easily manage, deploy, and configure mobile routers for staff with complete visibility and simple control—centrally applying company policies, profiles, monitoring, and more for one or a group of devices. Business owners can also locate deployed devices, get reports on cellular and other usage, and more.”

FirstNet Ready

“he new NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 and Nighthawk M6 Pro Hotspots will be FirstNet Ready, which means first responders can use them to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet — the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. First responders maintain voice communications with always-on priority and preemption on LTE, while the intuitive FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic, whether that’s 5G or LTE.”

Source : Netgear

