Unlocked Nighthawk M6 5G WiFi 6 mobile hotspot launched by Netgear

If you are looking for a powerful yet versatile way to stay connected while travelling, you may be interested to know that Netgear has this week introduced a new unlocked version of its powerful Nighthawk M6 5G WiFi 6 mobile hotspot. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SDX62 Chipset the mobile hotspot supports the 5G Sub-6 band and meets the 3GPP Release 16 standard and is capable of Providing connectivity to 32 devices simultaneously.

Capable of providing up to 2,000 ft² of wireless coverage the Nighthawk Mobile hotspot features a removable rechargeable battery and can be powered from any battery pack or power source thanks to its USB-C power connection. The NETGEAR Nighthawk M6 5G Mobile Hotspot Router reference : MR6150 is now available to purchase directly from the official Netgear online store priced at $800.

Nighthawk mobile hotspot

– Next-Level Sub-6 5G Performance: Strong, reliable, secure 5G internet with speeds up to 2.5Gbps for home or on-the-go. Already in use on smartphones, Sub-6 5G can deliver lifelike video calls and streaming, rapid file transfers and downloads, more competitive multiplayer gaming and more.

– Faster Speeds with WiFi 6: Fast WiFi 6 speeds up to 3.6Gbps and greater capacity to connect up to 32 devices for exceptional performance.

– Intuitive Touch Screen Interface: The simple-to-use 2.4-inch LCD touch screen lets you conveniently set up, change WiFi settings, share access and monitor your data usage.

– Secure and Reliable Network: Avoid the dangers of connecting directly to public WiFi. The Nighthawk M6 is equipped with VPN pass-through support and password protection.

– In-Home Performance Mode: Boost your WiFi coverage, up to 2,000 square-feet, by simply removing the battery and using the power adapter.

– Unlocked Potential: The unlocked device accepts nano SIM cards and works best on AT&T and T-Mobile networks.

– n77 C-Band Support: Ensures you experience the highest possible 5G speed in more places.

– HPUE Support: Enables better 5G range. Pick up a 5G signal at the outer edges of 5G coverage areas, even where other devices cannot.

– Mobile Ecosystem: Increase your 5G cell reception by connecting external 5G antennas (sold separately) to the available antenna ports.

Source : Netgear



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals